Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Sets New 52-Week High at $131.86

Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $131.86 and last traded at $130.93, with a volume of 5612 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $130.29.

APTV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America lowered shares of Aptiv from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Aptiv from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Aptiv from $85.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.63.

The company has a market cap of $36.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $123.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.81.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.34. Aptiv had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Joseph R. Massaro sold 4,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.91, for a total transaction of $418,360.47. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 150,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,607,825.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PFM Health Sciences LP boosted its stake in Aptiv by 9.5% during the third quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 150,794 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $13,825,000 after buying an additional 13,037 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Aptiv during the second quarter worth $297,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in Aptiv by 15.7% during the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 19,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,740,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Aptiv by 5.6% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 92,583 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,489,000 after buying an additional 4,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robecosam AG boosted its stake in Aptiv by 5.4% during the third quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 294,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,954,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

About Aptiv (NYSE:APTV)

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

