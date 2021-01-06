APY.Finance Price Tops $0.43 on Major Exchanges (APY)

APY.Finance (CURRENCY:APY) traded 10% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 6th. One APY.Finance token can currently be purchased for $0.43 or 0.00001260 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. APY.Finance has a market cap of $5.06 million and $824,723.00 worth of APY.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, APY.Finance has traded 31.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002897 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000736 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.00 or 0.00028898 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.67 or 0.00120390 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $89.00 or 0.00257134 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $178.84 or 0.00516710 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.24 or 0.00049814 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.45 or 0.00255559 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00016976 BTC.

APY.Finance Token Profile

APY.Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,719,323 tokens. APY.Finance’s official message board is medium.com/apy-finance . APY.Finance’s official website is apy.finance

Buying and Selling APY.Finance

APY.Finance can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as APY.Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire APY.Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy APY.Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

