Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) Upgraded to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

ABUS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arbutus Biopharma from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Chardan Capital restated a buy rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research note on Monday, November 16th. BidaskClub cut shares of Arbutus Biopharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $6.25.

Get Arbutus Biopharma alerts:

Arbutus Biopharma stock opened at $3.55 on Tuesday. Arbutus Biopharma has a twelve month low of $0.88 and a twelve month high of $9.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.19.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Arbutus Biopharma will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michael J. Mcelhaugh sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,337,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,687,285. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 6.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Foresite Capital Management IV LLC bought a new position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma during the 3rd quarter valued at $10,431,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma during the 3rd quarter valued at $162,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 387.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,045,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,273,000 after purchasing an additional 831,118 shares during the last quarter. 28.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Arbutus Biopharma

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in the United States. Its HBV product pipeline consists of AB-836, a capsid inhibitor that has the potential to inhibit HBV replication by preventing the assembly of functional viral capsids; and AB-423, which is in pre-clinical studies.

Featured Article: Limitations to arbitrage trading

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Arbutus Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbutus Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.