Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) Price Target Increased to $36.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 2.74% from the company’s previous close.

ACGL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Arch Capital Group from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Arch Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Arch Capital Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Arch Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Arch Capital Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

NASDAQ:ACGL opened at $35.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. Arch Capital Group has a fifty-two week low of $20.93 and a fifty-two week high of $48.32. The firm has a market cap of $14.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.54.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 5.68%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Arch Capital Group will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACGL. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 11.1% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,896,797 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $340,843,000 after buying an additional 1,185,367 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 2.4% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,750,167 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $314,442,000 after acquiring an additional 251,722 shares in the last quarter. Marshfield Associates raised its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Marshfield Associates now owns 5,499,729 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $160,867,000 after acquiring an additional 94,867 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Arch Capital Group by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,873,022 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $142,536,000 after acquiring an additional 818,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 118.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,847,406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $54,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,269 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.61% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

