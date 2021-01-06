Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) Shares Sold by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC decreased its holdings in Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) by 77.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 33,952 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 118,762 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Archrock were worth $183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Archrock by 59.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,192,536 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939,567 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc purchased a new position in Archrock during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,546,000. Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in Archrock by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,611,150 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $19,428,000 after purchasing an additional 636,726 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Archrock during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,084,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Archrock by 112.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 366,277 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,053,000 after purchasing an additional 193,530 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Archrock alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AROC opened at $9.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.47 and a beta of 2.77. Archrock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.09 and a 12-month high of $10.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.07. Archrock had a negative net margin of 2.95% and a positive return on equity of 10.04%. The business had revenue of $205.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.53 million. Equities research analysts expect that Archrock, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Eric W. Thode sold 10,000 shares of Archrock stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.62, for a total value of $76,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 73,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $562,462.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on AROC. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Archrock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Capital One Financial lowered shares of Archrock from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Archrock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Archrock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.67.

Archrock Company Profile

Archrock, Inc operates as a midstream energy infrastructure company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The company offers natural gas compression services to customers in the oil and natural gas industry. It also provides various aftermarket services, such as parts and components; and operation, maintenance, overhaul, and reconfiguration services to customers who own compression equipment.

Further Reading: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AROC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC).

Receive News & Ratings for Archrock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archrock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.