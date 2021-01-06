Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at ValuEngine

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arcos Dorados from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Arcos Dorados from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Arcos Dorados presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.81.

ARCO stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 508,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 543,906. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96. Arcos Dorados has a 12 month low of $2.92 and a 12 month high of $8.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -7.38 and a beta of 1.64.

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. Arcos Dorados had a negative net margin of 6.50% and a negative return on equity of 55.12%. The business had revenue of $466.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $446.23 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Arcos Dorados will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCO. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Arcos Dorados by 72.4% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,910 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 8,362 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Arcos Dorados by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 275,222 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 40,517 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Arcos Dorados by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 535,509 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 104,387 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arcos Dorados by 47.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,632 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cipher Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Arcos Dorados in the 2nd quarter worth about $124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.17% of the company’s stock.

About Arcos Dorados

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. It has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, CuraÃ§ao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the U.S.

