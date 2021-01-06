Arepacoin (AREPA) Trading Down 49.8% Over Last Week

Arepacoin (CURRENCY:AREPA) traded down 26.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. One Arepacoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Arepacoin has traded 49.8% lower against the US dollar. Arepacoin has a total market cap of $28,211.55 and approximately $46.00 worth of Arepacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00004414 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded up 33.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000054 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded up 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 83.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 22.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded 93% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arepacoin Coin Profile

Arepacoin (AREPA) is a coin. It launched on February 12th, 2018. Arepacoin’s total supply is 17,117,672 coins. Arepacoin’s official website is www.arepacoinve.info . Arepacoin’s official Twitter account is @ArepaCoinVe and its Facebook page is accessible here . Arepacoin’s official message board is arepacoinve.info/#

Arepacoin Coin Trading

Arepacoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

