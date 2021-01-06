Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Position Lowered by M&R Capital Management Inc.

M&R Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,485 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,815 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $227,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 13.1% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 110,484 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 12,778 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 6.3% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 346,629 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,456,000 after purchasing an additional 20,571 shares during the period. Cipher Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $592,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $383,000. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 9.8% in the second quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 94,144 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 8,390 shares during the period. 28.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Penelope F. Roll sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total transaction of $115,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $184,371.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Joshua M. Bloomstein acquired 2,000 shares of Ares Capital stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.82 per share, for a total transaction of $27,640.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $186,570. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 90,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,256,590 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ARCC opened at $16.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a PE ratio of 22.17 and a beta of 1.22. Ares Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $7.90 and a 12 month high of $19.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.89.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The investment management company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $352.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.90 million. Ares Capital had a net margin of 21.28% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The company’s revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.66%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ARCC shares. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Barclays lowered shares of Ares Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Ares Capital from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.89.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

