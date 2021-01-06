Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) Lowered to “Buy” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Ares Management from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Ares Management from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Oppenheimer reissued a hold rating on shares of Ares Management in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ares Management from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ares Management from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $44.18.

Get Ares Management alerts:

ARES stock opened at $46.15 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.47. The stock has a market cap of $11.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.64, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Ares Management has a twelve month low of $20.20 and a twelve month high of $49.86.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $428.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.85 million. Ares Management had a net margin of 7.22% and a return on equity of 16.07%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ares Management will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 16th. Ares Management’s payout ratio is 95.81%.

In other news, insider David B. Kaplan sold 103,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total transaction of $4,369,344.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Bennett Rosenthal sold 24,677 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.16, for a total value of $1,089,736.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,105,252 shares of company stock valued at $51,731,114 in the last quarter. 59.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARES. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Ares Management by 72.2% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 253,570 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,249,000 after acquiring an additional 106,322 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Ares Management by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 38,199 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Ares Management by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 173,037 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,994,000 after purchasing an additional 4,189 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Ares Management in the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, HMI Capital LLC lifted its stake in Ares Management by 23.7% in the third quarter. HMI Capital LLC now owns 5,781,047 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $233,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,192 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.40% of the company’s stock.

About Ares Management

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

Featured Article: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.