Argo Blockchain plc (ARB.L) (LON:ARB) Shares Gap Up to $33.00

Argo Blockchain plc (ARB.L) (LON:ARB) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $33.00, but opened at $41.00. Argo Blockchain plc (ARB.L) shares last traded at $41.00, with a volume of 27,270,175 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of £229.13 million and a P/E ratio of -172.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 15.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 7.99.

In other Argo Blockchain plc (ARB.L) news, insider Peter Wall sold 1,400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 29 ($0.38), for a total value of £406,000 ($530,441.60).

Argo Blockchain plc, together with its subsidiary, Argo Blockchain Canada Holdings Inc, engages in the crypto asset mining services worldwide. The company was formerly known as GoSun Blockchain Limited and changed its name to Argo Blockchain plc in December 2017. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

