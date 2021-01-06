Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Arlo Technologies, Inc. product design, wireless connectivity, cloud infrastructure and cutting-edge AI capabilities focuses on delivering a seamless, smart home experience. The company’s cloud-based platform provides users with visibility, insight and a powerful means to help protect and connect in real-time. Its connected devices, including wire-free smart Wi-Fi and LTE-enabled cameras, advanced baby monitors and smart security lights. Arlo Technologies, Inc. is based in San Jose, United States. “

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of Arlo Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th.

Shares of ARLO stock opened at $7.75 on Monday. Arlo Technologies has a 1 year low of $1.20 and a 1 year high of $8.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $612.54 million, a P/E ratio of -9.12 and a beta of 1.79.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.22. Arlo Technologies had a negative net margin of 18.21% and a negative return on equity of 39.33%. The business had revenue of $110.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.55 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Arlo Technologies will post -1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Arlo Technologies by 801.8% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 49,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 44,100 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Arlo Technologies by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 88,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 15,702 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its holdings in Arlo Technologies by 79.9% in the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 74,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 33,319 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Arlo Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $183,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Arlo Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $226,000. 66.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Arlo Technologies

Arlo Technologies, Inc provides smart connected devices to monitor the environments in real-time with a Wi-Fi or a cellular connection in the Americas, Europe, the Middle-East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It offers Arlo Security Camera, a battery-operated Wi-Fi security camera; Arlo Q and Arlo Q Plus, an indoor wired solution that allow users to monitor their surroundings; Arlo Pro, a battery-operated weather-resistant Wi-Fi camera; Arlo Go, a LTE-enabled wire-free camera that provides untethered mobile security; and Arlo Baby, a baby monitor with air quality and temperature sensors, motion and audio detection, and advanced night vision.

