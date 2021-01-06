Aroundtown SA (AT1.F) (ETR:AT1) Given a €5.50 Price Target by Morgan Stanley Analysts

Morgan Stanley set a €5.50 ($6.47) target price on Aroundtown SA (AT1.F) (ETR:AT1) in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

AT1 has been the subject of several other reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.10 ($8.35) price objective on Aroundtown SA (AT1.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Nord/LB set a €6.00 ($7.06) price objective on Aroundtown SA (AT1.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €8.60 ($10.12) price target on Aroundtown SA (AT1.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €8.50 ($10.00) price target on Aroundtown SA (AT1.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Baader Bank set a €7.25 ($8.53) price target on Aroundtown SA (AT1.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aroundtown SA (AT1.F) presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €6.75 ($7.94).

Shares of AT1 stock opened at €6.04 ($7.10) on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €5.96 and a 200 day moving average price of €5.10. The stock has a market cap of $8.17 billion and a PE ratio of 9.75. Aroundtown SA has a 1 year low of €2.88 ($3.39) and a 1 year high of €8.88 ($10.45). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.22, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 4.41.

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

