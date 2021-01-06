Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) Director Douglas B. Given Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) Director Douglas B. Given sold 4,000 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.08, for a total value of $304,320.00.

Douglas B. Given also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 17th, Douglas B. Given sold 9,575 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.32, for a total value of $759,489.00.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $72.63 on Wednesday. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $19.51 and a one year high of $86.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.10.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.82). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 17.37% and a negative net margin of 96.09%. The company had revenue of $7.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.13 million. On average, analysts predict that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARWR. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 50.3% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 42,268 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 14,154 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,433,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 25.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 914,717 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,388,000 after buying an additional 185,209 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $464,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,719,363 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $419,779,000 after acquiring an additional 90,837 shares in the last quarter. 65.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ARWR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.62.

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating liver diseases; ARO-ENaC, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; ARO-Lung2 for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder; ARO-COV for the treatment of COVID-19 and other pulmonary-borne pathogens; and ARO-HIF2, which is in phase Ib for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

