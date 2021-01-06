Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) Hits New 52-Week High at $50.99

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $50.99 and last traded at $50.99, with a volume of 2257 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $50.34.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 9th. ValuEngine cut Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Artisan Partners Asset Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Artisan Partners Asset Management presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.67.

The stock has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 16.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.61.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $232.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.55 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 21.73% and a return on equity of 179.65%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Jason A. Gottlieb sold 10,000 shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total transaction of $415,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 81,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,399,953.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 24.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APAM. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 162.0% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 128.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,576 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.38% of the company’s stock.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Company Profile

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

