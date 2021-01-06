Arweave Hits Market Capitalization of $99.38 Million (AR)

Arweave (CURRENCY:AR) traded 5.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. Arweave has a total market cap of $99.38 million and $4.16 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Arweave has traded 21.7% higher against the US dollar. One Arweave coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.98 or 0.00008634 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Arweave

Arweave is a coin. It launched on August 30th, 2017. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. Arweave’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Arweave is medium.com/@arweave . Arweave’s official website is www.arweave.org

Arweave Coin Trading

Arweave can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arweave should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arweave using one of the exchanges listed above.

