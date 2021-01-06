ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN) Trading Up 7%

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN)’s stock price shot up 7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.02 and last traded at $1.99. 468,115 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 28% from the average session volume of 365,658 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.86.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised ASLAN Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 28th.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.78 million, a PE ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 2.49.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Equities research analysts forecast that ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals stock. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 427,141 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,691 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 1.33% of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals worth $812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.89% of the company’s stock.

About ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN)

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited, a clinical-stage immunology and oncology focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various treatments to transform the lives of patients. The company's clinical portfolio comprises ASLAN004, a monoclonal therapy that is being developed in atopic dermatitis and other immunology indications; and a small molecule inhibitor targeting oncology.

