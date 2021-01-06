Assured Guaranty Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:AGO)

Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders purchased 2,074 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 2,460% compared to the average volume of 81 call options.

Separately, BidaskClub cut shares of Assured Guaranty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Assured Guaranty by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 299,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,440,000 after acquiring an additional 8,310 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its stake in Assured Guaranty by 276.9% during the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 224,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,831,000 after acquiring an additional 165,217 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Assured Guaranty by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 346,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,466,000 after acquiring an additional 63,770 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Assured Guaranty by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 80,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,957,000 after acquiring an additional 12,125 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Assured Guaranty by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 3,793 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

AGO opened at $31.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.77. Assured Guaranty has a 52-week low of $13.64 and a 52-week high of $49.34.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.09). Assured Guaranty had a return on equity of 4.42% and a net margin of 34.01%. The business had revenue of $232.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. Assured Guaranty’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Assured Guaranty

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Insurance and Asset Management. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

