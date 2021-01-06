Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) and (NYSE:WYY) Financial Comparison

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) and (NYSE:WYY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Asure Software and ‘s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Asure Software 46.12% -0.48% -0.20% N/A N/A N/A

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Asure Software and , as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Asure Software 0 0 5 0 3.00 0 0 0 0 N/A

Asure Software presently has a consensus target price of $9.75, suggesting a potential upside of 34.30%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

61.0% of Asure Software shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.2% of Asure Software shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Asure Software and ‘s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Asure Software $73.15 million 1.84 $30.00 million $0.33 22.00 N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Asure Software has higher revenue and earnings than .

Summary

Asure Software beats on 5 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Asure Software

Asure Software, Inc. provides cloud-based human capital management and workspace management solutions worldwide. It helps various small and mid-sized businesses to develop human capital to get to the next level, stay compliant, and allocate time, money, and technology toward growth. The company's solutions include AsurePayroll&Tax, an integrated cloud-based solution that automates various moving parts associated with payroll and taxes, including wages, benefits, overtime, garnishments, tips, direct deposits, and FLSA, as well as federal, state, and local payroll taxes; AsureHR, a functionality that handles HR complexities, including employee self-service that enable employees access information, pay history, company documents, and others; and AsureTime&Attendance that provides cost savings and ROI gains come in the form of strategic use of labor dollars and the elimination of time theft. It also provides Asure HRServices that offers services ranging from an online compliance library and on-demand call center for various HR questions, to outsourced HR function. Asure Software, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

