Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) Position Boosted by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) by 101.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,924 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics were worth $167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 23,185 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,845 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 116,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 154,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 52,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.25% of the company’s stock.

ATRA opened at $19.26 on Wednesday. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.52 and a twelve month high of $28.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 2.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.93.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.17. On average, research analysts expect that Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Joe Newell sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.49, for a total value of $138,675.00. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

ATRA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine cut Atara Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Atara Biotherapeutics from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Atara Biotherapeutics from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Atara Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target (up from $28.00) on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.22.

About Atara Biotherapeutics

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rituximab-refractory epstein-barr virus (EBV) associated post-transplant lymphoproliferative disorder, as well as other EBV associated hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

