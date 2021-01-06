Atari Token (ATRI) Price Reaches $0.12 on Top Exchanges

Atari Token (CURRENCY:ATRI) traded down 4.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. Atari Token has a market cap of $8.29 million and $75,579.00 worth of Atari Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Atari Token token can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000352 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Atari Token has traded 8.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.45 or 0.00042659 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00006311 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $113.85 or 0.00335998 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.35 or 0.00036461 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002955 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002951 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00014196 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.55 or 0.00025220 BTC.

Atari Token (CRYPTO:ATRI) is a token. It was first traded on July 27th, 2020. Atari Token’s total supply is 7,771,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 69,393,798 tokens. Atari Token’s official Twitter account is @atari . The official website for Atari Token is www.atarichain.com

Atari Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atari Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Atari Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Atari Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

