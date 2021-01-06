Athenex Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:ATNX)

Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 1,245 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 912% compared to the typical daily volume of 123 put options.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Athenex in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Athenex from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. BidaskClub cut Athenex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Athenex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Athenex currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.40.

In related news, CEO Johnson Yiu Nam Lau bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.70 per share, for a total transaction of $58,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,150,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,866,220.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders purchased a total of 7,000 shares of company stock worth $83,760 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Athenex in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Athenex in the second quarter worth about $76,000. Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Athenex in the third quarter worth about $121,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Athenex in the third quarter worth about $129,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Athenex by 9.5% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 11,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. 57.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ATNX opened at $11.17 on Wednesday. Athenex has a 1 year low of $5.63 and a 1 year high of $16.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 4.87 and a quick ratio of 4.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.21.

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $35.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.50 million. Athenex had a negative return on equity of 66.12% and a negative net margin of 75.45%. Research analysts expect that Athenex will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Athenex, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer and related conditions in North America and Asia. It operates in three segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform.

