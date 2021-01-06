ATLANT Price Reaches $0.0125 on Top Exchanges (ATL)

ATLANT (CURRENCY:ATL) traded 56.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 6th. ATLANT has a total market capitalization of $675,822.70 and $589.00 worth of ATLANT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ATLANT token can now be bought for about $0.0125 or 0.00000034 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ATLANT has traded up 3.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.70 or 0.00046104 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00006006 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $113.56 or 0.00313510 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.95 or 0.00032977 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002764 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002761 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 37.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,037.69 or 0.02864684 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00013957 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000032 BTC.

ATLANT Profile

ATLANT (ATL) is a token. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2017. ATLANT’s total supply is 54,175,041 tokens. ATLANT’s official website is atlant.io . ATLANT’s official Twitter account is @atlantio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ATLANT is medium.com/@atlantio . The Reddit community for ATLANT is /r/Atlantio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

ATLANT Token Trading

ATLANT can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATLANT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ATLANT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ATLANT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

