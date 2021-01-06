AT&T Inc. (T) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 8th

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 11th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 11th will be given a dividend of 0.52 per share by the technology company on Monday, February 1st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 8th.

AT&T has raised its dividend payment by 6.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 37 years. AT&T has a dividend payout ratio of 65.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect AT&T to earn $3.26 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 63.8%.

Shares of T stock opened at $29.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.69. AT&T has a 1 year low of $26.08 and a 1 year high of $39.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The firm had revenue of $42.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, November 16th. ValuEngine upgraded AT&T from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Raymond James upgraded AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.40.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

