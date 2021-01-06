Auckland International Airport (OTCMKTS:AUKNY) Stock Price Up 1.8%

Auckland International Airport Limited (OTCMKTS:AUKNY) shares rose 1.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $27.50 and last traded at $27.50. Approximately 300 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 1,175 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.01.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.17.

About Auckland International Airport (OTCMKTS:AUKNY)

Auckland International Airport Limited provides airport facilities, supporting infrastructure, and aeronautical services in Auckland, New Zealand. The company operates through three segments: Aeronautical, Retail, and Property. The Aeronautical segment offers services that facilitate the movement of aircraft, passengers, and cargo, as well as utility services, which support the airport; and leases space for facilities, such as terminals.

