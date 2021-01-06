Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Price Target Raised to $345.00 at KeyCorp

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) had its price objective hoisted by KeyCorp from $310.00 to $345.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the software company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on ADSK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Autodesk from $284.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Autodesk in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued a neutral rating and a $282.00 price target on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $283.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on Autodesk in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a neutral rating and a $282.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Autodesk from $265.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $268.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $301.70 on Tuesday. Autodesk has a 52-week low of $125.38 and a 52-week high of $307.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $66.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $283.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $250.68.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.08. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.74% and a negative return on equity of 1,423.72%. The business had revenue of $952.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $940.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Autodesk will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADSK. Sun Life Financial INC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk during the third quarter worth $30,000. Pinnacle Bank grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 49.5% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 136 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 45.2% in the second quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 196 shares of the software company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the third quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 190.4% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 212 shares of the software company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. 89.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

