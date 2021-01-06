Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Price Target Raised to $345.00 at KeyCorp

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) had its price objective hoisted by KeyCorp from $310.00 to $345.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the software company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.
Several other equities analysts also recently commented on ADSK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Autodesk from $284.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Autodesk in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued a neutral rating and a $282.00 price target on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $283.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on Autodesk in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a neutral rating and a $282.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Autodesk from $265.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $268.83.
Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $301.70 on Tuesday. Autodesk has a 52-week low of $125.38 and a 52-week high of $307.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $66.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $283.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $250.68.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADSK. Sun Life Financial INC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk during the third quarter worth $30,000. Pinnacle Bank grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 49.5% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 136 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 45.2% in the second quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 196 shares of the software company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the third quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 190.4% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 212 shares of the software company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. 89.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.
