Autolus Therapeutics’ (AUTL) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Mizuho

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Mizuho in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $24.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 158.90% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Autolus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised Autolus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Autolus Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Autolus Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.43.

Get Autolus Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of Autolus Therapeutics stock traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $9.27. The stock had a trading volume of 150,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,100. Autolus Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.00 and a twelve month high of $17.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.63. The stock has a market cap of $484.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 1.75.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.31 million. Autolus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 54.01% and a negative net margin of 8,652.90%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Autolus Therapeutics will post -2.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 51.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $132,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $218,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 115.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 12,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 25.4% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 35,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

Autolus Therapeutics Company Profile

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumors. The company is developing AUTO1 and AUTO3 for B cell malignancies; AUTO2 for the treatment of multiple myeloma; AUTO4 and AUTO 5 for T cell lymphoma; and AUTO6 and AUTO7 to treat solid tumors.

Further Reading: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Autolus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autolus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.