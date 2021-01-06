Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Autolus Therapeutics plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing next-generation programmed T cell therapies. The company’s pipeline of product candidate involved in development for the treatment of haematological malignancies and solid tumours. Autolus Therapeutics plc is based in London, United Kingdom. “

Get Autolus Therapeutics alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. ValuEngine raised Autolus Therapeutics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub cut Autolus Therapeutics from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Finally, William Blair reissued a buy rating on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Autolus Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.43.

AUTL stock opened at $9.27 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.63. Autolus Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.00 and a fifty-two week high of $17.19.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.31 million. Autolus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 8,652.90% and a negative return on equity of 54.01%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Autolus Therapeutics will post -2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 178,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,144,000 after purchasing an additional 37,879 shares during the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $962,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 41,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 35,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 115.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 12,999 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

Autolus Therapeutics Company Profile

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumors. The company is developing AUTO1 and AUTO3 for B cell malignancies; AUTO2 for the treatment of multiple myeloma; AUTO4 and AUTO 5 for T cell lymphoma; and AUTO6 and AUTO7 to treat solid tumors.

Featured Article: Stop Order

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Autolus Therapeutics (AUTL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Autolus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autolus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.