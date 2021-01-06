Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $430,000.00

Wall Street analysts expect that Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) will report sales of $430,000.00 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Autolus Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $680,000.00 and the lowest is $300,000.00. Autolus Therapeutics reported sales of $310,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Autolus Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $1.58 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.31 million to $1.99 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.86 million, with estimates ranging from $1.00 million to $3.13 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Autolus Therapeutics.

Get Autolus Therapeutics alerts:

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.31 million. Autolus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 54.01% and a negative net margin of 8,652.90%.

AUTL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Autolus Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Autolus Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.43.

NASDAQ AUTL traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,100. The firm has a market capitalization of $478.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 1.75. Autolus Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.00 and a 12 month high of $17.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.63.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AUTL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Autolus Therapeutics by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 178,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,144,000 after purchasing an additional 37,879 shares in the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. acquired a new position in Autolus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $962,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Autolus Therapeutics by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 41,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Autolus Therapeutics by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 35,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Autolus Therapeutics by 115.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 12,999 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

About Autolus Therapeutics

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumors. The company is developing AUTO1 and AUTO3 for B cell malignancies; AUTO2 for the treatment of multiple myeloma; AUTO4 and AUTO 5 for T cell lymphoma; and AUTO6 and AUTO7 to treat solid tumors.

Read More: Why is insider trading harmful?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Autolus Therapeutics (AUTL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Autolus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autolus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.