Avalanche (AVAX) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $69.46 Million

Avalanche (CURRENCY:AVAX) traded up 19.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. Avalanche has a market cap of $323.39 million and $69.46 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Avalanche has traded up 44.4% against the US dollar. One Avalanche coin can now be purchased for approximately $4.20 or 0.00012417 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Avalanche alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002960 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000667 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.66 or 0.00028533 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.43 or 0.00122388 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.86 or 0.00244777 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $167.66 or 0.00495275 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.84 or 0.00049747 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $88.56 or 0.00261612 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00017845 BTC.

Avalanche Profile

Avalanche’s total supply is 360,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,937,055 coins. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax . The official website for Avalanche is info.avax.network/#about

Buying and Selling Avalanche

Avalanche can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avalanche should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Avalanche using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Avalanche Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Avalanche and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.