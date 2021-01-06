Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $184.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 21.94% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Avalara Inc. is a provider of cloud-based tax compliance solutions. It offers businesses of all sizes achieve compliance with transaction taxes including sales and use, VAT, excise, communications and other tax types. Avalara Inc. is based in Seattle, United States. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Avalara from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Avalara from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Avalara from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Avalara from $167.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Avalara in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Avalara has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.88.

Shares of AVLR stock traded down $13.11 on Wednesday, reaching $150.89. 1,335,744 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 829,510. The company has a market cap of $12.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -235.77 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $169.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.38. Avalara has a 1 year low of $55.50 and a 1 year high of $184.41.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $127.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.25 million. Avalara had a negative net margin of 10.89% and a negative return on equity of 6.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Avalara will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Marion R. Foote sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.30, for a total value of $1,563,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 517,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,900,254.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Ingram sold 9,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.53, for a total transaction of $1,703,906.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,607 shares in the company, valued at $2,002,555.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 305,643 shares of company stock worth $49,374,880 over the last quarter. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVLR. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Avalara in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Avalara in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Avalara during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Avalara during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in Avalara during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

Avalara Company Profile

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

