Avient (NYSE:AVNT) Hits New 12-Month High at $41.18

Shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $41.18 and last traded at $40.83, with a volume of 342 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.28.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Avient from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Avient in a research note on Monday, December 14th. BidaskClub upgraded Avient from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Avient from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.43.

The company has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 25.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.79 and its 200-day moving average is $35.05.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. Avient had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 9.43%. The business had revenue of $924.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.93 million. Analysts forecast that Avient Co. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.2125 per share. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 17th. This is a positive change from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Avient’s payout ratio is currently 50.30%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Red Spruce Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Avient during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $360,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Avient during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,315,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in Avient during the third quarter valued at about $453,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Avient in the third quarter valued at about $432,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Avient in the third quarter worth about $423,000. 93.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avient Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

