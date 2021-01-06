AXA SA (CS.PA) (EPA:CS) PT Set at €23.28 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

AXA SA (CS.PA) (EPA:CS) has been given a €23.28 ($27.39) price objective by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 19.81% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CS. Jefferies Financial Group set a €27.50 ($32.35) target price on AXA SA (CS.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Berenberg Bank set a €21.80 ($25.65) target price on AXA SA (CS.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €24.00 ($28.24) target price on AXA SA (CS.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. UBS Group set a €17.50 ($20.59) price target on AXA SA (CS.PA) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays set a €26.00 ($30.59) target price on AXA SA (CS.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €23.06 ($27.13).

Shares of EPA:CS opened at €19.43 ($22.86) on Wednesday. AXA SA has a 12-month low of €22.13 ($26.04) and a 12-month high of €27.69 ($32.58). The business’s 50 day moving average is €19.58 and its 200 day moving average is €17.68.

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in seven segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, the United States, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

