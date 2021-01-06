Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) Reaches New 12-Month High at $49.66

Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $49.66 and last traded at $49.66, with a volume of 4855 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $40.77.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Azure Power Global from $35.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised Azure Power Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Azure Power Global from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. JMP Securities upped their target price on Azure Power Global from $28.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Azure Power Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.50.

Get Azure Power Global alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.09 and a 200-day moving average of $26.86.

Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The energy company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $47.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.30 million. Azure Power Global had a negative return on equity of 4.80% and a negative net margin of 14.74%. Analysts forecast that Azure Power Global Limited will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Azure Power Global during the third quarter worth approximately $661,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Azure Power Global during the third quarter worth about $370,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Azure Power Global during the third quarter worth about $369,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Azure Power Global during the second quarter worth about $185,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Azure Power Global during the third quarter worth about $260,000. 64.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Azure Power Global Company Profile (NYSE:AZRE)

Azure Power Global Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, ownership, operation, maintenance, and management of solar power plants in India. It generates solar energy based on long-term contracts with Indian government energy distribution companies, as well as other non-governmental energy distribution companies and commercial customers.

See Also: What is the strike price in options trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Azure Power Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azure Power Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.