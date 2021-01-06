B. Riley Increases Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) Price Target to $14.00

Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) had its target price boosted by B. Riley from $12.00 to $14.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 75.00% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on HROW. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Harrow Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Harrow Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Harrow Health from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th.

NASDAQ:HROW opened at $8.00 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.92 and its 200-day moving average is $5.82. Harrow Health has a 52-week low of $3.33 and a 52-week high of $8.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.97. The company has a market cap of $205.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.89 and a beta of 1.04.

Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.43. Harrow Health had a negative net margin of 3.94% and a positive return on equity of 47.78%. The company had revenue of $14.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.68 million. Equities analysts predict that Harrow Health will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. purchased 53,459 shares of Harrow Health stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.24 per share, for a total transaction of $280,125.16. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 12.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Harrow Health during the second quarter worth approximately $71,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Harrow Health during the third quarter worth approximately $91,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Harrow Health during the second quarter worth approximately $106,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Harrow Health by 64.9% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 39,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 15,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Harrow Health by 47.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 39,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 12,760 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.10% of the company’s stock.

Harrow Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and sells medications for unmet needs primarily in the United States. The company primarily provides ophthalmology based formulations to physicians and patients; and sterile and non-sterile compounded medications. It also develops and commercializes therapeutics for treating ocular surface diseases; and non-intravenous sedation and anesthesia therapeutics for human medical procedures in hospital, outpatient, and in-office settings.

