BAE Systems’ (BAESY) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BAESY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Monday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Friday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Monday, November 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded BAE Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BAE Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $30.00.

BAE Systems stock opened at $27.89 on Tuesday. BAE Systems has a 52 week low of $19.89 and a 52 week high of $34.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.03.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of BAE Systems by 78.3% during the 3rd quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 1,287,230 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $32,245,000 after purchasing an additional 565,281 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BAE Systems by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 156,954 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,912,000 after buying an additional 4,427 shares during the period. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in BAE Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $469,000. Institutional investors own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, and hybrid electric drive systems.

