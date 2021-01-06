Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR) Downgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on BBAR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Banco BBVA Argentina from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday. HSBC raised Banco BBVA Argentina from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Santander lowered Banco BBVA Argentina from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Banco BBVA Argentina from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Banco BBVA Argentina presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.25.

BBAR opened at $2.99 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $610.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Banco BBVA Argentina has a one year low of $2.10 and a one year high of $5.86.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBAR. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 16.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 214,546 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,040,000 after acquiring an additional 30,293 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 1,664.2% during the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 48,340 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 45,600 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 47.3% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina during the second quarter valued at $274,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 90.9% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 612,608 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 291,735 shares in the last quarter. 3.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banco BBVA Argentina Company Profile

Banco BBVA Argentina SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. It provides retail banking products and services, such as checking and savings accounts, time deposits, credit cards, personal and secured loans (primarily automobile loans), mortgages, insurance, and investment products to individuals; and small and medium-sized companies products and services, such as financing products, factoring, checking accounts, time deposits, transactional and payroll services, insurance, and investment products to private-sector companies.

