Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR) Downgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.
A number of other research analysts have also commented on BBAR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Banco BBVA Argentina from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday. HSBC raised Banco BBVA Argentina from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Santander lowered Banco BBVA Argentina from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Banco BBVA Argentina from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Banco BBVA Argentina presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.25.
BBAR opened at $2.99 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $610.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Banco BBVA Argentina has a one year low of $2.10 and a one year high of $5.86.
Banco BBVA Argentina Company Profile
Banco BBVA Argentina SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. It provides retail banking products and services, such as checking and savings accounts, time deposits, credit cards, personal and secured loans (primarily automobile loans), mortgages, insurance, and investment products to individuals; and small and medium-sized companies products and services, such as financing products, factoring, checking accounts, time deposits, transactional and payroll services, insurance, and investment products to private-sector companies.
