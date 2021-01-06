Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR) Upgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on BBAR. HSBC upgraded shares of Banco BBVA Argentina from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Banco BBVA Argentina from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Santander cut shares of Banco BBVA Argentina from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.25.

Get Banco BBVA Argentina alerts:

Shares of BBAR opened at $2.99 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.26 and its 200-day moving average is $3.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $610.67 million, a P/E ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Banco BBVA Argentina has a 12-month low of $2.10 and a 12-month high of $5.86.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 47.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 8,900 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in Banco BBVA Argentina by 1,664.2% during the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 48,340 shares of the bank’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 45,600 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Banco BBVA Argentina during the 2nd quarter worth $274,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 90.9% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 612,608 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 291,735 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina in the third quarter worth $73,000. 3.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Banco BBVA Argentina

Banco BBVA Argentina SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. It provides retail banking products and services, such as checking and savings accounts, time deposits, credit cards, personal and secured loans (primarily automobile loans), mortgages, insurance, and investment products to individuals; and small and medium-sized companies products and services, such as financing products, factoring, checking accounts, time deposits, transactional and payroll services, insurance, and investment products to private-sector companies.

Read More: Key terms to understand channel trading



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Banco BBVA Argentina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco BBVA Argentina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.