Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $17.76

Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $17.76 and traded as high as $21.63. Banco de Chile shares last traded at $21.48, with a volume of 76,607 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BCH. Zacks Investment Research raised Banco de Chile from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. ValuEngine raised Banco de Chile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities raised Banco de Chile from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.33.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. The company has a market cap of $10.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.49.

Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The bank reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.03). Banco de Chile had a net margin of 19.06% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The firm had revenue of $517.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.97 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Banco de Chile will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BCH. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Banco de Chile by 764.7% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,658 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 5,888 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in Banco de Chile in the second quarter worth about $246,000. Newfoundland Capital Management purchased a new stake in Banco de Chile in the third quarter worth about $587,000. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in Banco de Chile by 3.6% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 173,419 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,622,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in Banco de Chile in the third quarter worth about $267,000.

Banco de Chile Company Profile

Banco de Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to customers in Chile. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Wholesale, Treasury, and Subsidiaries. It offers deposit products, such as checking accounts, current accounts, demand deposits and accounts, saving accounts, and time deposits; commercial, mortgage, micro entrepreneurial, and installment loans; and credit and debit cards.

