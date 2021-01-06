Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Sell

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Banco Macro from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. HSBC raised shares of Banco Macro from a reduce rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Banco Macro from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Banco Macro currently has an average rating of Hold.

BMA opened at $14.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.15. Banco Macro has a one year low of $11.45 and a one year high of $37.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.27.

Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The bank reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.23. Banco Macro had a return on equity of 26.72% and a net margin of 22.25%. The company had revenue of $361.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.35 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Banco Macro will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Banco Macro during the 1st quarter worth about $98,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Banco Macro during the 3rd quarter worth about $223,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new position in Banco Macro during the 3rd quarter worth about $252,000. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its stake in Banco Macro by 58.5% during the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 17,953 shares of the bank’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 6,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Banco Macro during the 3rd quarter worth about $297,000. 11.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banco Macro Company Profile

Banco Macro SA provides various banking products and services to retail and corporate customers in Argentina. It offers various retail banking products and services, such as savings and checking accounts, time deposits, credit and debit cards, consumer finance loans, mortgage loans, automobile loans, overdrafts, credit-related services, home and car insurance coverage, tax collection, utility payments, automated teller machines (ATMs), and money transfers.

