Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Price Target Increased to $39.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Barclays from $33.00 to $39.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 28.88% from the company’s previous close.

BAC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Bank of America from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Bank of America from $26.00 to $27.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of America in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $28.00 price target on shares of Bank of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.24.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Shares of NYSE BAC opened at $30.26 on Monday. Bank of America has a twelve month low of $17.95 and a twelve month high of $35.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.85. The company has a market capitalization of $261.77 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $20.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.88 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bank of America will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in Bank of America in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 363.3% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 61.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

Further Reading: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.