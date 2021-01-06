Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Price Target Increased to $39.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Barclays from $33.00 to $39.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 28.88% from the company’s previous close.
BAC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Bank of America from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Bank of America from $26.00 to $27.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of America in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $28.00 price target on shares of Bank of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.24.
Shares of NYSE BAC opened at $30.26 on Monday. Bank of America has a twelve month low of $17.95 and a twelve month high of $35.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.85. The company has a market capitalization of $261.77 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in Bank of America in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 363.3% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 61.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Bank of America
Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.
Further Reading: Most Active Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.