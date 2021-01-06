Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public Limited Company (BOCH.L) (LON:BOCH) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public Limited Company (BOCH.L) (LON:BOCH)’s stock price fell 0.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.73 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.74 ($0.01). 10,223 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 38,885 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.75 ($0.01).

The stock has a market capitalization of £3.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 0.70 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 0.56.

About Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public Limited Company (BOCH.L) (LON:BOCH)

Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public Limited Company, through its subsidiaries, provides banking, financial, and insurance services to individuals, small and medium sized enterprises, and corporate customers. It offers current, savings, notice, and instant access accounts, as well as fixed term deposits; debit and credit cards; overdraft facilities; car, personal, student, and housing loans; life and general insurance products; and finance, factoring, investment banking, brokerage, fund management, and private banking services, as well as internet and mobile banking services.

