Barclays Initiates Coverage on DoorDash (NYSE:DASH)

Equities research analysts at Barclays began coverage on shares of DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) in a report released on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 0.39% from the company’s current price.

DASH has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $157.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson lowered shares of DoorDash from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $93.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. DoorDash has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.92.

Get DoorDash alerts:

DoorDash stock opened at $144.43 on Monday. DoorDash has a 52 week low of $135.38 and a 52 week high of $195.50.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service.

Featured Article: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.