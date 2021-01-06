Barclays Raises Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) Price Target to $62.00

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) had its target price increased by research analysts at Barclays from $49.00 to $62.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.45% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on MIME. Summit Insights cut Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Mimecast in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mimecast from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Mimecast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $45.00 to $58.00 in a report on Sunday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mimecast has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.58.

Shares of Mimecast stock opened at $52.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. Mimecast has a 52 week low of $25.14 and a 52 week high of $59.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 219.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.31.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.12. Mimecast had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 3.44%. The firm had revenue of $122.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Mimecast will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

In other Mimecast news, Director Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.74, for a total transaction of $1,460,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,080,595 shares in the company, valued at $45,104,035.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Alex E.T. Bender sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.14, for a total transaction of $161,490.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,404.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 261,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,638,205 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIME. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Mimecast by 1.6% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 86,468 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,057,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mimecast by 200.8% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 17,367 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 11,593 shares during the period. Bares Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mimecast by 49.8% in the third quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 225,774 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,593,000 after acquiring an additional 75,086 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Mimecast by 59.9% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 52,682 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,472,000 after acquiring an additional 19,731 shares during the period. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Mimecast in the third quarter valued at approximately $16,494,000. Institutional investors own 70.02% of the company’s stock.

About Mimecast

Mimecast Limited provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security solution, which protects against the delivery of malware, malicious URLs and attachments, spam, viruses, impersonation attacks, phishing, and spear-phishing attacks, including business email compromise, identity theft, extortion, fraud, and other attacks, while also preventing data leaks and other internal threats, as well as provides awareness training services.

