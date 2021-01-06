Barclays Raises Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) Price Target to $59.00

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Barclays from $47.00 to $59.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 24.21% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TFC. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $43.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Truist Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $4.25 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.88.

NYSE TFC opened at $47.50 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.40. Truist Financial has a 12 month low of $24.01 and a 12 month high of $56.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.16, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.40.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 7.76%. Truist Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Truist Financial will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Brantley J. Standridge sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.10, for a total transaction of $67,650.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,510 shares in the company, valued at $564,201. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kimberly Moore-Wright sold 1,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total transaction of $61,637.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,387 shares of company stock worth $342,162 over the last quarter. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TFC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 37.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 48,473,224 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,793,995,000 after buying an additional 13,312,350 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 7.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,057,338 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,504,153,000 after buying an additional 2,771,230 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 15,535.7% in the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,189,001 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $83,291,000 after buying an additional 2,175,001 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 21.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,204,265 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $345,621,000 after buying an additional 1,613,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 7.7% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 16,542,627 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $629,446,000 after buying an additional 1,187,986 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.36% of the company’s stock.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.

