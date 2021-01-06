Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Barings BDC, Inc. is an externally managed business development company which primarily makes debt investments in middle market companies. The company is primarily managed by Barings, LLC, a premier global asset manager. Barings BDC Inc., formerly known as TRIANGLE CAPITAL CORPORATION, is based in Charlotte, United States. “

Get Barings BDC alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Barings BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. ValuEngine raised Barings BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Barings BDC in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Barings BDC presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.05.

Barings BDC stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.20. 245,671 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 197,086. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.20. The company has a market capitalization of $441.25 million, a P/E ratio of -230.00 and a beta of 0.71. Barings BDC has a 12-month low of $4.67 and a 12-month high of $10.59.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $16.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.86 million. Barings BDC had a positive return on equity of 5.71% and a negative net margin of 5.76%. Equities research analysts predict that Barings BDC will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director David Mihalick bought 7,859 shares of Barings BDC stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.97 per share, for a total transaction of $70,495.23. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,550. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders purchased 16,000 shares of company stock worth $144,160 in the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Barings BDC by 8.7% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 420,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,367,000 after acquiring an additional 33,598 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barings BDC in the third quarter worth $84,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 11.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 20,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 2,186 shares during the last quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P increased its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 22.9% in the third quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 1,494,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,959,000 after acquiring an additional 278,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 6.3% in the third quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,197,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,583,000 after acquiring an additional 130,189 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.67% of the company’s stock.

Barings BDC Company Profile

Barings BDC, Inc (NYSE: BBDC) is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Barings BDC seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans to private U.S. middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

See Also: Compound Interest

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Barings BDC (BBDC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Barings BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barings BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.