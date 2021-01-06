Barrington Research Weighs in on Discovery, Inc.’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) – Barrington Research upped their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for Discovery in a report released on Monday, January 4th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now forecasts that the company will earn $0.71 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.70.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Discovery in a research note on Monday, September 28th. MKM Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (up from $27.00) on shares of Discovery in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Discovery from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. KeyCorp started coverage on Discovery in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Discovery from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.35.

NASDAQ DISCA opened at $31.52 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. Discovery has a twelve month low of $17.12 and a twelve month high of $32.89. The stock has a market cap of $15.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.54.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Discovery had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share.

In other Discovery news, Director John C. Malone sold 550,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.61, for a total value of $15,735,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 787,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,526,340.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DISCA. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Discovery by 71.5% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Discovery during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Discovery in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in shares of Discovery by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 4,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. 37.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Discovery Company Profile

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

