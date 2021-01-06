Base Protocol Trading Up 13.2% Over Last 7 Days (BASE)

Base Protocol (CURRENCY:BASE) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. One Base Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.84 or 0.00002454 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Base Protocol has a market capitalization of $2.99 million and approximately $419,295.00 worth of Base Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Base Protocol has traded up 13.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002933 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000664 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.88 or 0.00028943 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.15 or 0.00120556 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.87 or 0.00269147 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $168.71 or 0.00494250 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.98 or 0.00049745 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.47 or 0.00259192 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00017517 BTC.

About Base Protocol

Base Protocol’s total supply is 8,200,137 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,574,352 tokens. Base Protocol’s official website is www.baseprotocol.org . Base Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/baseprotocol

Base Protocol Token Trading

Base Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Base Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Base Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Base Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

