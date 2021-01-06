BASIC 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $1.22 Million (BASIC)

BASIC (CURRENCY:BASIC) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. One BASIC token can currently be bought for about $0.0057 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges. BASIC has a total market cap of $20.25 million and approximately $1.22 million worth of BASIC was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BASIC has traded down 19.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BASIC alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002837 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000646 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.84 or 0.00027867 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.09 or 0.00116319 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $91.74 or 0.00259687 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.98 or 0.00481185 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.59 or 0.00049781 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $88.56 or 0.00250705 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00017323 BTC.

BASIC Token Profile

BASIC’s total supply is 8,326,258,167 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,561,833,961 tokens. BASIC’s official message board is medium.com/thebasic . BASIC’s official website is basic.finance

Buying and Selling BASIC

BASIC can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BASIC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BASIC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BASIC using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BASIC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BASIC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.