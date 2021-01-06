BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) Upgraded to B- by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BCB Bancorp from a sell rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of BCB Bancorp from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of BCB Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. BCB Bancorp has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.75.

NASDAQ BCBP opened at $11.24 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $191.98 million, a PE ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. BCB Bancorp has a 52-week low of $7.73 and a 52-week high of $14.02.

BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $27.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.40 million. BCB Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 14.85%. On average, analysts forecast that BCB Bancorp will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in BCB Bancorp by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 55,262 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 2,975 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of BCB Bancorp by 19.2% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 30,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of BCB Bancorp by 53.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,411 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 5,005 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in BCB Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in BCB Bancorp by 867.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,048 shares of the bank’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 4,526 shares during the period. 34.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BCB Bancorp

BCB Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for BCB Community Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides banking products and services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including interest and non-interest bearing demand, savings and club, money market, term certificate, interest bearing checking, and individual retirement accounts.

