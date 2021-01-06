Beam Therapeutics Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:BEAM)

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Traders bought 6,234 call options on the company. This is an increase of 861% compared to the typical volume of 649 call options.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BEAM shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Beam Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Shares of BEAM stock opened at $84.07 on Wednesday. Beam Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $13.00 and a 52-week high of $100.65. The company has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion and a PE ratio of -5.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $82.17 and its 200 day moving average is $49.44.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.12). Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 103.41% and a negative net margin of 529,075.00%. The business had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.01 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Beam Therapeutics will post -2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 68.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,228,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,862,000 after buying an additional 903,808 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Beam Therapeutics by 1,140.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,165,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,678 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Beam Therapeutics by 138.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 531,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,085,000 after purchasing an additional 308,179 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Beam Therapeutics by 68.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 248,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,116,000 after purchasing an additional 100,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Beam Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $4,325,000. Institutional investors own 53.76% of the company’s stock.

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing therapies for the development of sickle cell disease and beta-thalassemia; CAR-T cell therapies for pediatric T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia and pediatric acute myeloid leukemia; therapies for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency and glycogen storage disorder 1A; and therapies for ocular and central nervous system disorders.

